    Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Tumbleweeds are a common nuisance-plant in the Mojave Desert, to include aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California. Volunteers meet every other Saturday to conquer projects such as tumbleweed abatement, painting and more, throughout the summer.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:00
    VIRIN: 200905-M-DU308-003
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    #VolunteerDay #MCLBBarstow

