Tumbleweeds are a common nuisance-plant in the Mojave Desert, to include aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California. Volunteers meet every other Saturday to conquer projects such as tumbleweed abatement, painting and more, throughout the summer.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6405488
|VIRIN:
|200905-M-DU308-003
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|780.32 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals
