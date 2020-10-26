Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201026-N-XL376-1014 [Image 4 of 4]

    201026-N-XL376-1014

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201026-N-XL376-1014
    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (October 26, 2020) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Anthony B. Hemingway establishes communications on the bridge aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during the ship’s departure from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Oct. 26, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:27
    Photo ID: 6405432
    VIRIN: 201026-N-XL376-1014
    Resolution: 3433x2452
    Size: 715.86 KB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201026-N-XL376-1014 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    comusnavso
    USS William P. Lawrence
    DDG 110
    fourth fleet
    Joint Interagency Task Force South

