201026-N-XL376-1012

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (October 26, 2020) – Ensign Fallon M. Bowes, left, and Seaman Milton C. Reighert, left, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Jordan E. Johnson stand watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during the ship’s departure from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Oct. 26, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

