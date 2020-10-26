201026-N-XL376-1011

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (October 26, 2020) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Devron Ford uses a telescopic alidade to take a visual bearing line aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during the ship’s departure from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Oct. 26, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

