Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201026-N-XL376-1011 [Image 2 of 4]

    201026-N-XL376-1011

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201026-N-XL376-1011
    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (October 26, 2020) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Devron Ford uses a telescopic alidade to take a visual bearing line aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during the ship’s departure from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Oct. 26, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:27
    Photo ID: 6405430
    VIRIN: 201026-N-XL376-1011
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 721.08 KB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201026-N-XL376-1011 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201026-N-XL376-1006
    201026-N-XL376-1011
    201026-N-XL376-1012
    201026-N-XL376-1014

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    comusnavso
    USS William P. Lawrence
    DDG 110
    fourth fleet
    counter illicit drug trafficking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT