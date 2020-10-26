Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201026-N-XL376-1006 [Image 1 of 4]

    201026-N-XL376-1006

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201026-N-XL376-1006
    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY (October 26, 2020) – Quartermaster Seaman Bernard V. Franklin, left, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Jordan E. Johnson stand navigation watch aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during the ship’s departure from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay following a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Oct. 26, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:27
    Photo ID: 6405429
    VIRIN: 201026-N-XL376-1006
    Resolution: 3969x2835
    Size: 985.82 KB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201026-N-XL376-1006 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201026-N-XL376-1006
    201026-N-XL376-1011
    201026-N-XL376-1012
    201026-N-XL376-1014

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    NPASE
    Arleigh Burke class
    comusnavso
    "U.S. 4th fleet
    guided missile destroyer
    C4F
    fourth fleet
    NPASE East
    William P Lawrence"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT