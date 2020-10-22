U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Schore, 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, taxis into position during a hot pit refueling at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. This style of refueling allows aircraft to refuel without being shut down, extending pilot’s training time per flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

Date Taken: 10.22.2020
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US