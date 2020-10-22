Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hot pit refueling [Image 4 of 9]

    Hot pit refueling

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Schore, 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, taxis into position during a hot pit refueling at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. This style of refueling allows aircraft to refuel without being shut down, extending pilot’s training time per flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:38
    Photo ID: 6405415
    VIRIN: 201022-F-FG548-1185
    Resolution: 4357x2906
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
