    Hot pit refueling [Image 2 of 9]

    Hot pit refueling

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot lines up for a hot pit refueling at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Hot pit refueling is when an aircraft pilot flies a sortie, returns and refuels with the engines still running, to then immediately take off for another mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:37
    Photo ID: 6405412
    VIRIN: 201022-F-FG548-1040
    Resolution: 7609x5073
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot pit refueling [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hot pit refueling
    pilot
    fuel
    jet
    F-35ALightningII

