A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot lines up for a hot pit refueling at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Hot pit refueling is when an aircraft pilot flies a sortie, returns and refuels with the engines still running, to then immediately take off for another mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

Date Taken: 10.22.2020
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US