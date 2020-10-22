A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot lines up for a hot pit refueling at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Hot pit refueling is when an aircraft pilot flies a sortie, returns and refuels with the engines still running, to then immediately take off for another mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 10:37
|Photo ID:
|6405412
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-FG548-1040
|Resolution:
|7609x5073
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hot pit refueling [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT