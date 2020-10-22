U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Hansard, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-35A Lightning II jet during a hot pit refueling at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. Hot pit refueling allows for quicker refueling and shorter down time because it eliminates other inspections needed if the aircraft is shut down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

