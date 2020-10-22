The tail of an F-35A Lightning II from the 33rd Fighter Wing shows the shield of the Air Education and Training command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2020. The F-35 has been at Eglin since 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 10:37
|Photo ID:
|6405414
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-FG548-1242
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hot pit refueling [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT