Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT [Image 5 of 6]

    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims (second to right), the command sergeant major of United States Army Forces Command, speaks with senior leaders during an inspection of the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team maintenance bay, Oct. 27. Leaders conduct routine circulation and inspections in order to assess progress and identify issues among subordinate units. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 17:39
    Photo ID: 6404593
    VIRIN: 201027-A-JZ147-005
    Resolution: 5729x4255
    Size: 993.16 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT
    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT
    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT
    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT
    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT
    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT