    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT [Image 1 of 6]

    FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Hammar, assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, instructs students during the battalion’s team leader academy, Oct. 27, at Fort Carson, Colo. The Team Leader academy is an event designed to enhance the competence of young leaders throughout the unit. U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 17:40
    Photo ID: 6404588
    VIRIN: 201028-A-JZ147-001
    Resolution: 4982x3508
    Size: 783.4 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Controlled Vocabulary

    TAGS

    FORSCOM

