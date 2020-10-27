Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Hammar, assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, instructs students during the battalion’s team leader academy, Oct. 27, at Fort Carson, Colo. The Team Leader academy is an event designed to enhance the competence of young leaders throughout the unit. U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6404588
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-JZ147-001
|Resolution:
|4982x3508
|Size:
|783.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
