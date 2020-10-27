Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Hammar, assigned to C Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, instructs students during the battalion’s team leader academy, Oct. 27, at Fort Carson, Colo. The Team Leader academy is an event designed to enhance the competence of young leaders throughout the unit. U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 17:40 Photo ID: 6404588 VIRIN: 201028-A-JZ147-001 Resolution: 4982x3508 Size: 783.4 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.