Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims (middle), the command sergeant major of United States Army Forces Command, speaks with Command Sgt. Major Steve Chandler, command sergeant major of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment motor pool during a visit on Oct. 27. Leaders conduct routine circulation and inspections in order to assess progress and identify issues among subordinate units. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 17:39 Photo ID: 6404592 VIRIN: 201027-A-JZ147-004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.31 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.