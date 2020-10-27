Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims (second to left), the command sergeant major of United States Army Forces Command, inspects the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division motor pool during a visit on Oct. 27 at Fort Carson, Colo. Leaders conduct routine circulation and inspections in order to assess progress and identify issues among subordinate units. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 17:40 Photo ID: 6404591 VIRIN: 201027-A-JZ147-003 Resolution: 5841x4480 Size: 1.06 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM CSM Visits 2SBCT [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.