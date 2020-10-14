Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager, recognizes the team at Conley Bottom Resort and Marina for recertifying as a "Clean Marina" during a ceremony at the marina in Monticello, Kentucky, Oct. 14, 2020. (USACE Photo by Daniel Clark)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6404104
|VIRIN:
|201014-A-A1409-1020
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|MONTICELLO, KY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications
LEAVE A COMMENT