Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager, recognizes the team at Conley Bottom Resort and Marina for recertifying as a "Clean Marina" during a ceremony at the marina in Monticello, Kentucky, Oct. 14, 2020. (USACE Photo by Daniel Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 14:26 Photo ID: 6404104 VIRIN: 201014-A-A1409-1020 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.94 MB Location: MONTICELLO, KY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.