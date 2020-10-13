Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications [Image 1 of 2]

    Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications

    MONROE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Ranger Sondra Carmen presents a plaque and “Clean Marina” flag to Sunset Marina Assistant Manager Brad Richardson at Dale Hollow Lake in Monroe, Tennessee, Oct. 13, 2020. (USACE Photo by Daniel Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 14:26
    Photo ID: 6404098
    VIRIN: 201013-A-A1409-1020
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: MONROE, TN, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications
    Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nashville District recognizes &lsquo;Clean Marina&rsquo; recertifications

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Recertification
    Nashville District
    Dale Hollow Lake
    Clean Marina
    Sunset Marina
    Sunset Marina and Resort
    Sunset Marina & Resort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT