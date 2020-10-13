Park Ranger Sondra Carmen presents a plaque and “Clean Marina” flag to Sunset Marina Assistant Manager Brad Richardson at Dale Hollow Lake in Monroe, Tennessee, Oct. 13, 2020. (USACE Photo by Daniel Clark)
Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications
