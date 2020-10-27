Nashville District recognizes ‘Clean Marina’ recertifications

Courtesy Photo | Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager, recognizes the team at Conley...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager, recognizes the team at Conley Bottom Resort and Marina for recertifying as a "Clean Marina" during a ceremony at the marina in Monticello, Kentucky, Oct. 14, 2020. (USACE Photo by Daniel Clark) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 27, 2020) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently completed two “Clean Marina” recertifications and recognized both for meeting established standards for clean water and environmental stewardship in the Cumberland River Basin.



At Dale Hollow Lake Oct. 13, 2020, Resource Manager Stephen Beason and Park Ranger Sondra Carmen lauded Sunset Marina & Resort for its achievement.



“It’s an honor to have marinas such as Sunset, who year after year excel in having an environmental conscious,” Beason said. “Their efforts not only benefit the environment but the customers as well.”



Brad Richardson, Sunset Marina & Resort assistant manager, said the entire staff is proud to participate in the “Clean Marina” program.



“We’re constantly seeking ways to improve and look forward to being in the program for many years to come,” Richardson said.



At Lake Cumberland Oct. 14, 2020, Resource Manager Jonathan Friedman recognized Conley Bottom Resort and Marina for recertifying as a “Clean Marina.”



“The Corps is extremely proud of the great work accomplished by the Conley Bottom Resort and Marina team. The actions of the Conley Bottom Marina team are a perfect complement to the Corps’ natural resources mission,” Friedman said.



Fred Piercy, Conley Bottom Resort and Marina owner, said the entire team couldn’t be prouder of taking care of the environment.



“My family is key to helping make this business a success and running it to the environmental standards and this program takes a commitment from each member,” Piercy said.



The “Clean Marina” Program recognizes the voluntary efforts of a marina to reduce water pollution and erosion in the Cumberland River watershed, and for promoting environmentally responsible marina and boating practices.



The Nashville District implemented the Cumberland River Basin Clean Marina Partnership in 2004 with its watershed partners, which include the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Cumberland River Compact. The program is modeled after the Tennessee Valley Clean Marina Initiative, which supports the National Clean Boating Campaign.



During the process of recertifying “Clean Marina” status, the facilities have to complete a clean marina checklist and develop an action plan to meet their goals. The checklist is extensive and contains specific requirements for sewage management; fuel management; solid waste and petroleum recycling and disposal; vessel operation, maintenance and repair; marina siting, design and maintenance; storm water management and erosion control; and public education and water safety.



