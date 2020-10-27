Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE: Maintaining NVGs, g-suits and much more [Image 4 of 5]

    AFE: Maintaining NVGs, g-suits and much more

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System is inspected at the 8th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment shop on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2020. The JHMCS uses a magnetic head tracker along with a projected display on the pilot’s visor, allowing the pilot to fly while completing other tasks wherever they’re looking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020
    Photo ID: 6403420
    VIRIN: 201027-F-SQ280-108
    Resolution: 6016x3384
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: KR
    Kunsan Air Base
    M-9
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    NVG
    AFE
    night vision goggles
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    NVGs
    Kunsan AB
    M-9 Beretta
    8 FW
    Pilot Helmet
    G-suit
    8th Operations Support Squadron
    JHMCS
    8 OSS
    ReadyAF
    anti-gravity suit
    Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System

