AFE: Maintaining NVGs, g-suits and much more

A Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System is inspected at the 8th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment shop on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2020. The JHMCS uses a magnetic head tracker along with a projected display on the pilot’s visor, allowing the pilot to fly while completing other tasks wherever they’re looking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 Location: KR