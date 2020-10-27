A Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System is inspected at the 8th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment shop on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2020. The JHMCS uses a magnetic head tracker along with a projected display on the pilot’s visor, allowing the pilot to fly while completing other tasks wherever they’re looking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 06:42
|Photo ID:
|6403420
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-SQ280-108
|Resolution:
|6016x3384
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFE: Maintaining NVGs, g-suits and much more [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
