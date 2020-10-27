AFE: Maintaining NVGs, g-suits and much more

Senior Airman Mark Anthony Rocha, 8th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, checks the velcro on an anti-gravity suit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2020. An anti-gravity suit, also known as a G-suit, is fitted to each flyer to help withstand high-altitude, high-speed maneuvers. The G-suit exerts pressure on the abdomen and legs to prevent pilots from blacking out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
