Staff Sgt. Collin Shipman, 8th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, inspects night vision goggles at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2020. The 8th OSS inspects NVGs annually to ensure a pilot’s full mission capability while in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 06:42
|Photo ID:
|6403417
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-SQ280-038
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFE: Maintaining NVGs, g-suits and much more [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT