    AFE: Maintaining NVGs, g-suits and much more [Image 3 of 5]

    AFE: Maintaining NVGs, g-suits and much more

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    M-9 Berettas are stored in a pelican case in the 8th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment shop at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2020. In addition to storing and maintaining flight suits, the AFE shop stores weapons and live ammunition for the 80th and 35th Fighter Squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 06:42
    VIRIN: 201027-F-SQ280-085
    Location: KR
