201024-N-RG171-0176 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 24, 2020) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) participate in a man-overboard drill, Oct. 24, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, returns from patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 04:22 Photo ID: 6403382 VIRIN: 201024-N-RG171-0176 Resolution: 3121x2229 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ROTA, ES Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201024-N-RG171-0176 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.