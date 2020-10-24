201024-N-RG171-0260 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 24, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tionte Hogg guides an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Oct. 24, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, returns from patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

