    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.24.2020

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    201024-N-RG171-0353 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 24, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tionte Hogg guides an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Oct. 24, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, returns from patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 04:22
    Photo ID: 6403384
    VIRIN: 201024-N-RG171-0353
    Resolution: 4789x3421
    Size: 943.12 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
