201024-N-RG171-0119 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 24, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Cassandra Hernandez points to a simulated man-overboard during a drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Oct. 24, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, returns from patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.27.2020 04:22 Photo ID: 6403378 VIRIN: 201024-N-RG171-0119 Resolution: 4482x3201 Size: 993.8 KB Location: ROTA, ES Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201024-N-RG171-0119 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.