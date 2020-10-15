Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon [Image 5 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, deputy commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks with leadership from the 27th Special Operations Medical Group during his visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 14, 2020. Leadership from around the base had the opportunity to discuss the current state of their units and plans for the future with Hill during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

    This work, Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

