    Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon [Image 2 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, left, deputy commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks with Master Sgt. Justin Hagemann, assigned to the 27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, during his visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 14, 2020. Hill recognized Hagemann and other Cannon Airmen throughout his visit for their outstanding contributions to the base’s special operations mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 13:59
    Photo ID: 6402425
    VIRIN: 201014-F-AC305-1022
    Resolution: 6317x3903
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    tours
    Cannon Air Force Base
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    U.S. Air Force
    27th Special Operations Wing
    USSOCOM
    visits
    immersions
    Maj. Gen. Eric Hill

