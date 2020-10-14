Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, deputy commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Aaron Suter, assigned to the 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during his visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 14, 2020. Hill received a first-hand look from Suter and other Cannon Airmen during his visit into the roles and capabilities of units across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

Date Taken: 10.14.2020
Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US