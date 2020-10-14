U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, deputy commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Aaron Suter, assigned to the 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during his visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 14, 2020. Hill received a first-hand look from Suter and other Cannon Airmen during his visit into the roles and capabilities of units across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 13:59
|Photo ID:
|6402426
|VIRIN:
|201014-F-AC305-1191
|Resolution:
|7297x4865
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
