    Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon [Image 4 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, deputy commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, recieves a briefing from a special tactics Airmen on equipment used by the 26th Special Tactics Squadron during his visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 14, 2020. Hill was familiarized with the unique training environments and equipment at Cannon and Melrose Air Force Range during his visit in order to gain a better understanding of the resources Cannon Airmen need in order to execute their roles in the base’s special operations mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 13:59
    Photo ID: 6402427
    VIRIN: 201015-F-AC305-1035
    Resolution: 6397x4265
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    tours
    Cannon Air Force Base
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    U.S. Air Force
    27th Special Operations Wing
    USSOCOM
    visits
    immersions
    Maj. Gen. Eric Hill

