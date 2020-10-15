Maj. Gen. Eric Hill Visits Cannon

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, deputy commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, recieves a briefing from a special tactics Airmen on equipment used by the 26th Special Tactics Squadron during his visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 14, 2020. Hill was familiarized with the unique training environments and equipment at Cannon and Melrose Air Force Range during his visit in order to gain a better understanding of the resources Cannon Airmen need in order to execute their roles in the base’s special operations mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle)

