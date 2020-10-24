53rd Troop Command HHD Change of Command Ceremony

New York Army National Guard Master Sgt. Theodor Gentile of the 53rd Troop Command Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, passes the guidon to Cpt. Paul Ramirez, the outgoing commander of the 53rd Troop Command, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y., October 24, 2020. The 53rd Troop Command serves an important role within the New York Army National Guard as a General Officer Command Headquarters providing command and control to its units across the state of New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

