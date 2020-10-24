Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    53rd Troop Command HHD Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    53rd Troop Command HHD Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Spc. Amouris Coss 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    New York Army National Guard Maj. Charles Sanders, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, is promoted from Captain to Major, by Col. Isabel Smith, during the Change of Command ceremony at Camp Smith Oct. 24, 2020. Sanders served as the Assistant S3 in HHC 1-69 IN and was called to active duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd Troop Command HHD Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

