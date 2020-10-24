53rd Troop Command HHD Change of Command Ceremony

New York Army National Guard Maj. Charles Sanders, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, is promoted from Captain to Major, by Col. Isabel Smith, during the Change of Command ceremony at Camp Smith Oct. 24, 2020. Sanders served as the Assistant S3 in HHC 1-69 IN and was called to active duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

