New York Army National Guard Maj. Charles Sanders, the incoming commander of the 53rd Troop Command Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, is promoted from Captain to Major, by Col. Isabel Smith, during the Change of Command ceremony at Camp Smith Oct. 24, 2020. Sanders served as the Assistant S3 in HHC 1-69 IN and was called to active duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 12:36
|Photo ID:
|6401336
|VIRIN:
|201024-A-XK918-274
|Resolution:
|5347x3565
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 53rd Troop Command HHD Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
