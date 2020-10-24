New York Army National Guard Cpt. Paul Ramirez, outgoing commander of the 53rd troop command, is presented an Army Commendation Medal from Col. Isabel Smith, during the Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y., Oct 24, 2020. Ramirez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science in Finance degree from Temple University and is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.25.2020 12:36 Photo ID: 6401337 VIRIN: 201024-A-XK918-305 Resolution: 3605x5408 Size: 13.29 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 53rd Troop Command HHD Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.