New York Army National Guard soldiers of the 53rd troop command stand at attention during the Change during the Change of Command ceremony Oct 24, 2020. The 53rd Troop Command was called to active duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 12:37
|Photo ID:
|6401340
|VIRIN:
|201024-A-XK918-589
|Resolution:
|4991x3327
|Size:
|11.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 53rd Troop Command HHD Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT