CSG-11 Commander and CVW-17 Commander Transit Flight Deck

201022-N-JX182-1063 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 22, 2020) Rear Admiral James Kirk, commander, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group 11, left, and Capt. Todd Cimicata, commander, Carrier Air Wing 17, right, transit the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of OIR, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.24.2020 19:40 Location: ARABIAN GULF