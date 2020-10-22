Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-11 Commander and CVW-17 Commander Transit Flight Deck [Image 7 of 7]

    CSG-11 Commander and CVW-17 Commander Transit Flight Deck

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles DeParlier 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201022-N-JX182-1063 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 22, 2020) Rear Admiral James Kirk, commander, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group 11, left, and Capt. Todd Cimicata, commander, Carrier Air Wing 17, right, transit the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of OIR, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

