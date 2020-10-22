Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch

201022-N-DQ752-1073 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 22, 2020) An aircraft director signals to the pilot of an F/A-18C Hornet, from the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, to hold their position on a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

