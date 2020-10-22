Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch [Image 6 of 7]

    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201022-N-DQ752-1073 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 22, 2020) An aircraft director signals to the pilot of an F/A-18C Hornet, from the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, to hold their position on a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 19:40
    Photo ID: 6401169
    VIRIN: 201022-N-DQ752-1073
    Resolution: 3206x4953
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MH-60R Flys in Arabian Gulf
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    Sailors Stands Watch
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    F/A-18F Super Hornet Launches Off Flight deck
    Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch
    CSG-11 Commander and CVW-17 Commander Transit Flight Deck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Flight Deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT