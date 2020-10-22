201022-N-JX182-1024 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 22, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of OIR, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2020 Date Posted: 10.24.2020 19:41 Photo ID: 6401168 VIRIN: 201022-N-JX182-1024 Resolution: 5458x3639 Size: 1.8 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F/A-18F Super Hornet Launches Off Flight deck [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Charles DeParlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.