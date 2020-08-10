Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Leaders Course graduation day [Image 12 of 13]

    Basic Leaders Course graduation day

    ITALY

    10.08.2020

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - The Basic Leaders Course graduation took place Oct. 8, 2020 at the movie theater on Caserma Ederle. Approximately 50 Soldiers graduated after completing the month-long course that combines all the units in Italy. BLC is a program that trains specialists and corporals in the fundamentals of leadership for U.S. Army personnel stationed in Europe.
    During the course and ceremony rigorous protocols and social distancing measures were applied to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Leaders Course graduation day [Image 13 of 13], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

