VICENZA, Italy - The Basic Leaders Course graduation took place Oct. 8, 2020 at the movie theater on Caserma Ederle. Approximately 50 Soldiers graduated after completing the month-long course that combines all the units in Italy. BLC is a program that trains specialists and corporals in the fundamentals of leadership for U.S. Army personnel stationed in Europe.

During the course and ceremony rigorous protocols and social distancing measures were applied to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2020 Date Posted: 10.24.2020 14:13 Photo ID: 6400975 VIRIN: 201008-A-LU220-926 Resolution: 2275x1500 Size: 2.9 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Basic Leaders Course graduation day [Image 13 of 13], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.