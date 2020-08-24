Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Log Drills [Image 6 of 8]

    Lima Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 24, 2020. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 12:48
    Photo ID: 6327550
    VIRIN: 200825-M-CI314-1022
    Resolution: 4769x3179
    Size: 594.05 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Log Drills [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

