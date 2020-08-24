Lima Company Log Drills

A recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, presses a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 24, 2020. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

