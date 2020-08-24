A recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, presses a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 24, 2020. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 12:48
|Photo ID:
|6327547
|VIRIN:
|200825-M-CI314-1031
|Resolution:
|2737x4105
|Size:
|703.86 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Lima Company Log Drills [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
