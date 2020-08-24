Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 24, 2020. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 12:48 Photo ID: 6327551 VIRIN: 200825-M-CI314-1010 Resolution: 4553x3035 Size: 1.27 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Log Drills [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.