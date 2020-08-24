Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Log Drills [Image 8 of 8]

    Lima Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 24, 2020. If one recruit failed to put the amount of effort needed, the rest of the group had to pick up the slack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 12:48
    Photo ID: 6327552
    VIRIN: 200825-M-CI314-1034
    Resolution: 3204x4806
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Log Drills [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

