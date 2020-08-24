Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 24, 2020. If one recruit failed to put the amount of effort needed, the rest of the group had to pick up the slack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 12:48 Photo ID: 6327552 VIRIN: 200825-M-CI314-1034 Resolution: 3204x4806 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Log Drills [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.