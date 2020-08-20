A parachute rigger assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) makes a technical inspection check on an MC-6 main parachute on at Fort Bragg, North Carolina August 20, 2020. Soldiers from USAJFKSWCS packed the parachutes in preperation for an upcoming airborne operation. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
This work, USAJFKSWCS Riggers Repack Parachutes [Image 14 of 14], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
