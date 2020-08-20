A parachute rigger assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School packs an MC-6 main parachute at Fort Bragg, North Carolina August 20, 2020. Soldiers packed the parachutes in preperation for an upcoming airborne operation. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 08:57
|Photo ID:
|6327204
|VIRIN:
|200820-A-OP908-116
|Resolution:
|2592x3600
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAJFKSWCS Riggers Repack Parachutes [Image 14 of 14], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS
