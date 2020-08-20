A parachute rigger assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School packs an MC-6 main parachute at Fort Bragg, North Carolina August 20, 2020. Soldiers packed the parachutes in preperation for an upcoming airborne operation. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 08:56 Photo ID: 6327194 VIRIN: 200820-A-OP908-814 Resolution: 3600x2510 Size: 4.37 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAJFKSWCS Riggers Repack Parachutes [Image 14 of 14], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.