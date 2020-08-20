Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAJFKSWCS Riggers Repack Parachutes [Image 9 of 14]

    USAJFKSWCS Riggers Repack Parachutes

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A parachute rigger assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School packs an MC-6 main parachute at Fort Bragg, North Carolina August 20, 2020. Soldiers packed the parachutes in preperation for an upcoming airborne operation. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 08:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAJFKSWCS Riggers Repack Parachutes [Image 14 of 14], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    Jump
    Canopy
    Rigger
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Airborne
    Red Hats

