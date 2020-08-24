Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Troopers begin Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Infantry Badge Testing [Image 7 of 9]

    Fort Hood Troopers begin Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Infantry Badge Testing

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Trooper racks the charging handle of a M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) testing, Fort Hood, August 24, 2020. If the Troopers pass all qualifications, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

