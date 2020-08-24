Troopers from across Fort Hood gather to train, test, and qualify for the coveted Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), Fort Hood, Texas, August 24, 2020. The ESB and EIB qualification tests the Soldiers knowledge on basic Infantry and basic Soldier skills. If they qualify, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6326261
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-BT735-502
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Troopers begin Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Infantry Badge Testing [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
