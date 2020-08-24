Fort Hood Troopers begin Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Infantry Badge Testing

Troopers from across Fort Hood gather to train, test, and qualify for the coveted Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), Fort Hood, Texas, August 24, 2020. The ESB and EIB qualification tests the Soldiers knowledge on basic Infantry and basic Soldier skills. If they qualify, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

