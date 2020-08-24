Fort Hood Troopers begin Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Infantry Badge Testing

A 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Trooper racks the charging handle of a M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun during Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) testing, Fort Hood, August 24, 2020. If the Troopers pass all qualifications, they will be awarded the title “expert” in their field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

