MIDDLETOWN, Pa.
Employees from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation at Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) load PATRIOT Semitrailer Mounted Launching Stations onto an Antonov An-124 at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania on Aug. 17. LEAD's mission was in support of a Public Private Partnership with an industry partner to deliver the launchers to the partner's customer.
(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)
|08.17.2020
|08.24.2020 14:16
|6325945
|200817-A-FV109-2191
|2449x1633
|3.02 MB
Army depot supports materiel shipment at Harrisburg International Airport
